The conflict and cost of touring in a pandemic

"We're excited to see each other and to play," Darnielle told EW in July, before the Mountain Goats began their new tour. "But I'm a little nervous because I don't sleep well on the bus. In normal times I just go, 'I'm gonna be kind of crazy and sleepless for half the year, and that's okay.' But now I've been at home, sleeping in my own bed, since March 16, 2020. So it's going to be a hard landing, because when you don't sleep, your mental health crashes, and then you have to spend a lot of energy just trying to stay vertical."