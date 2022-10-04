Coldplay postpone shows due to Chris Martin's 'serious lung infection'

Coldplay are putting the music on pause for the sake of their health.

On Tuesday, the band, who are currently on their Music of the Spheres World Tour, announced on Instagram that they will be postponing their upcoming eight shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo after lead singer Chris Martin recently came down with a "serious lung infection."

"With deep regret, we've been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023," the band wrote. "Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor's orders to rest for the next three weeks."

Coldplay Coldplay's Will Champion, Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, and Guy Berryman | Credit: James Marcus Haney

Coldplay was originally set to perform at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro Oct. 11-12 before playing six nights at Allianz Parque in São Paulo Oct. 15-22. As of right now, the band said that they're attempting to "lock in the new dates" and will provide more information in the future.

The band is still set to perform 10 concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct. 22-Nov. 8. That includes a global livestream broadcast of their concert at the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires on Oct. 28.

"To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we're extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we're so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize Chris' health," the band added. "Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates." In their statement, Coldplay noted that ticket refunds will also be available.

"We're optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour as soon as possible," they concluded. "To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support."

