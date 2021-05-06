Watch Coldplay's out-of-this-world (literally) debut of new song 'Higher Power'

Look at the stars...

Coldplay has taken their music to new heights!

Chris Martin and the gang debuted their new single "Higher Power" in space on Thursday evening, with a little help from an out-of-this-world connection. French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, current mission commander onboard the International Space Station, played a specially made performance of the song featuring dancing alien holograms.

No word yet if any real aliens enjoyed the song as much as the holograms.

Coldplay's performance in space Credit: Coldplay

"Higher Power" isn't the first song to play in space, however. That distinction belongs to the holiday classic "Jingle Bells" which entertained crew members Walter M. Schirra, Jr. and Thomas P. Stafford (and possibly unknown extraterrestrial beings) aboard NASA's Gemini VI-A on Dec. 16, 1965, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Other famous songs that have been played outside Earth include Elvis Presley's "Heartbreak Hotel" and David Bowie's "Space Oddity."

Coldplay's latest release is reportedly the first single off their upcoming ninth studio album.

Watch the intergalactic performance below: