Coldplay was joined onstage by Natalie Imbruglia and Jacob Collier for a rousing rendition of the beloved Grease hit during the band's sold-out show.

Frontman Chris Martin and Imbruglia stepped into the legendary roles of Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson to perform an emotional cover of "Summer Nights" in honor of the late Grease star during the band's Wembley Arena concert in London on Tuesday.

The pair was joined in their performance by musician Jacob Collier as well as a sold-out audience that sang along to the beloved duet, which was originally performed by Newton-John and costar John Travolta in the 1978 film.

In footage from the event, the crowd's voices can be heard ringing throughout the stadium and, at one point, Martin encourages the audience to reenact the sweet moment when Danny and Sandy both fawn over their summer romance at the end of the song.

Coldplay, Imbruglia, and Collier join a growing list of artists who have taken to the stage to remember Newton-John, whose hits include "Physical" and "Twist of Fate," since her death. On Aug. 13, The Chicks covered Grease's "Hopelessly Devoted to You" during their Washington concert.

"We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week, Olivia Newton-John," Chicks lead singer Natalie Maines told the crowd at the time. "I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like 4 until 12. And then I always wished I was Olivia Newton-John from then on. So we worked up today in sound check a little Olivia Newton-John song."

On Aug. 8, a statement posted on Newton-John's social media channels confirmed that she had "passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends" at the age of 73.

It continued, "We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."