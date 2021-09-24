BTS join Coldplay for a collaboration of epic proportions, produced by Max Martin.

Coldplay and BTS bring a cosmic love to new song 'My Universe'

Coldplay has found some dynamite collaborators for their new single "My Universe."

International superstars BTS join the British pop-rockers on the cosmic love song produced by eternal hitmaker Max Martin.

Arriving with a lyric video featuring lines handwritten by both groups, in both English and Korean, the song will soon also have a music video directed by Dave Meyers, who just worked with Coldplay on their "Higher Power" visual.

But first, the band's U.K. label has announced a documentary project that will take fans behind the scenes, revealing how the epic pop crossover was made.

The bands have been teasing "My Universe" throughout the week, with Coldplay posting a clip of the two bands performing together on Instagram.

The group also tweeted a photo of themselves and BTS on Wednesday, with two heart emojis as the caption.

"My Universe" is the second single off Coldplay's ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, which comes out on Oct. 15.

Watch the lyric video for the song above.