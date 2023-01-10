Gorillaz, Blondie, Becky G, Rosalía, Charli XCX, and Björk are also among the big-name performers this April.

California's Coachella Valley is readying itself for another invasion of flower crowns and pop superstars with the announcement of this year's headliners.

Bad Bunny will headline Friday, Apr. 14 and 21; Blackpink is up on Saturday, Apr. 15 and 22; and Frank Ocean will close out Sunday, Apr. 15 and 23.

Coachella 2023 Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean to headline 2023 Coachella Festival | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images (2);John Shearer/WireImage

Ocean was originally scheduled to perform at the 2020 festival but announced in 2021 he would be moving his set to 2023. Coachella made its official return last year after cancelling the previous two due to COVID-19.

The 22nd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival features a number of international artists, besides Puerto Rico's Bad Bunny and South Korea's Blackpink, including Spain's Rosalía, Nigeria's Burna Boy, Iceland's Björk, England's Charli XCX, and Australia's The Kid Laroi.

Blondie, whose first album came out in 1976 when some of the parents of Coachella's acts weren't even a glint in their parents eyes, will play the festival on its Friday dates.

Hopefully this year's lineup will be free of the drama of last year's when the artist formerly known as Kanye West pulled out just days before the start of the first weekend. He was eventually replaced by The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.

Presale begins this Friday at 11 a.m. PT, but be forewarned that there are "very limited" passes remaining for the first weekend, according to festival organizers, and "your best chance at passes" are for the second weekend.