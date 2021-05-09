CNCO announces Joel Pimentel's departure: 'We are and always will be brothers'

And then there were four.

Latin boyband CNCO is saying goodbye to one of its founding members: Joel Pimentel, whose last day with the group will be their May 14 virtual concert. A joint statement addressing the group's future from Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, and Zabdiel De Jesús was released on Sunday.

"We want you all to know that while Joel is leaving and will be pursuing new opportunities, we are and will always be brothers," the statement reads. "We support him in his next chapter, and will always, most importantly, remain a family. We know this news is saddening and is going to be as hard for all of you as it is for us, but we appreciate you sticking with us."

The four-some is looking towards a "different" but "exciting time" as they herald a new era of CNCO.

CNCO CNCO's Zabdiel De Jesús, Erick Brian Colón, Richard Camacho, Christopher Vélez, and Joel Pimentel | Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

All five members began their journey together in 2015 as strangers competing for a spot on the Univision series La Banda, created by Simon Cowell and produced by Ricky Martin. As CNCO's popularity began to grow on an international level, Martin continued to mentor Camacho, Colón, Vélez, De Jesús, and Pimentel.

Much like Pimentel, Martin began his career as part of the world-famous boyband Menudo before departing in 1989 to pursue a solo career.

Although the future for the group is uncertain, the five "brothers" have a lot to celebrate. Together they grew a fanbase that spans across the globe proving there are few limitations for music based on language or genre.

They also earned the respect of the industry with multiple Latin American Music Awards, Billboard Latin Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and more.