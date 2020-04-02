CMT to air Kenny Rogers tribute with virtual performances by Dolly Parton, Gavin DeGraw, and more

Image zoom Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

Get ready to celebrate the life and music of the late, great Kenny Rogers.

On Thursday, CMT announced it would honor the country music legend with a special tribute, CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares. The celebration will air on Wednesday, April 8 and feature virtual performances and interviews from Rogers’ friends and country contemporaries, including Dolly Parton, Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Jennifer Nettles, Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill, and more. All contributors will film their tributes directly from their own homes and their performances will be blended with rare archival photos, interviews and performances, as well as clips and commentary from Rogers himself.

The country music icon, best known for hits like “Islands in the Stream” and “The Gambler,” died from natural causes at age 81 on March 20. “Kenny Rogers transcended genres and generations with his musical versatility, legendary collaborations and timeless appeal, and we’re honored to pay tribute to his legacy,” said Executive Producer and Vice President of Production, Music & Events, CMT Margaret Comeaux in a statement. “Particularly in these turbulent times, we’ll stop and take a moment to allow the memory of our dear friend Kenny to bring us together and inspire us to lend support to those in the music community who are most in need.”

While the special airs, fans can donate directly to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, by visiting musicares.org/kennyrogers and texting KENNYCARES to 41444 during the broadcast to contribute. The fund was established to provide critical funds directly to the thousands of music creators and industry professionals who have the greatest need due to the coronavirus pandemic. Half of all funds raised will go directly to the Nashville country community.

CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares airs April 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

