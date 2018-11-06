See exclusive photos from the CMA Awards Nominees Dinner

Christian Holub
November 06, 2018 at 05:53 PM EST
<p>Country&#8217;s finest gathered at the CMA Awards Nominees Dinner at <a href="https://www.hocnashville.com/">House of Cards</a> in Nashville on Monday night. Garth Brooks, who has reigned as the CMA Entertainer of the Year for two straight years, looked like the unofficial host of the soiree.</p>
Shane McAnally, Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town), Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Jimi Westbrook (Little Big Town), and Phillip Sweet (Little Big Town)

Country’s finest gathered at the CMA Awards Nominees Dinner at House of Cards in Nashville on Monday night. Garth Brooks, who has reigned as the CMA Entertainer of the Year for two straight years, looked like the unofficial host of the soiree.

Jamie Schramm/Country Music Association
<p>&#8220;We&rsquo;re all family, this awards show brings us all together so we all celebrate one night&hellip;we are all one, Country Music,&#8221; Brooks said while making a toast at the dinner.&nbsp;</p>
Shane McAnally and Garth Brooks

“We’re all family, this awards show brings us all together so we all celebrate one night…we are all one, Country Music,” Brooks said while making a toast at the dinner. 

Jamie Schramm/Country Music Association
<p>The dinner brought together a whole range of country artists nominated for this year&#8217;s awards show, which will be hosted for an 11th consecutive year by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, and air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 14 on ABC.</p>
CMA Awards Nominees

The dinner brought together a whole range of country artists nominated for this year’s awards show, which will be hosted for an 11th consecutive year by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, and air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 14 on ABC.

Country Music Association
<p>Songwriter Shane McAnally is a nominee for Song of the Year, thanks to his work on Sam Hunt&#8217;s &#8220;Body Like a Back Road.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Shane McAnally

Songwriter Shane McAnally is a nominee for Song of the Year, thanks to his work on Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road.” 

John Russell/Country Music Association
<p>Over the course of the evening, nominees were invited to take part in magic tricks set up at tables like this one.&nbsp;</p>
Shane McAnally with husband Michael Baum

Over the course of the evening, nominees were invited to take part in magic tricks set up at tables like this one. 

John Russell/Country Music Association
<p>In addition to the magic tricks set up at tables, the Nashville venue also hosted two magic shows in its theater.&nbsp;</p>
Charles Kelley (Lady Antebellum) with wife Cassie Kelley

In addition to the magic tricks set up at tables, the Nashville venue also hosted two magic shows in its theater. 

John Russell/Country Music Association
<p>Kelley was at the dinner representing his band Lady Antebellum, which is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year.&nbsp;</p>
Charles Kelley (Lady Antebellum)

Kelley was at the dinner representing his band Lady Antebellum, which is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year. 

Jamie Schramm/Country Music Association
<p>The musical duo of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are nominated for three awards this year, including Vocal Duo of the Year.&nbsp;</p>
Dan + Shay

The musical duo of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are nominated for three awards this year, including Vocal Duo of the Year. 

John Russell/Country Music Association
<p>These three songwriters share a Song of the Year nomination for their work on &#8220;Tequila&#8221; by Dan + Shay.&nbsp;</p>
Dan Smyers (Dan + Shay), Nicolle Galyon, and Jordan Reynolds

These three songwriters share a Song of the Year nomination for their work on “Tequila” by Dan + Shay. 

John Russell/Country Music Association
<p>On top of her nomination for &#8220;Tequila,&#8221; Galyon has worked with several of this year&#8217;s nominated artists in the past, including Lady Antebellum and Keith Urban.&nbsp;</p>
Nicolle Galyon

On top of her nomination for “Tequila,” Galyon has worked with several of this year’s nominated artists in the past, including Lady Antebellum and Keith Urban. 

John Russell/Country Music Association
<p>Galyon was previously nominated for Song of the Year in 2014, thanks to her work on Miranda Lambert&#8217;s &#8220;Automatic.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Nicolle Galyon

Galyon was previously nominated for Song of the Year in 2014, thanks to her work on Miranda Lambert’s “Automatic.” 

John Russell/Country Music Association
<p>Bentley &mdash; who is up for three CMA Awards including Album of the Year (<i>The Mountain)</i>, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year (&#8220;Burning Man&#8221; &ndash; Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne) &mdash; also made sure to attend the soiree.</p>
Dierks Bentley

Bentley — who is up for three CMA Awards including Album of the Year (The Mountain), Male Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year (“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne) — also made sure to attend the soiree.

John Russell/Country Music Association
<p>Luke Combs is nominated for two awards: Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.&nbsp;</p>
Luke Combs

Luke Combs is nominated for two awards: Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. 

John Russell/Country Music Association
<p>David Lee Murphy&#8217;s duet with Kenny Chesney, &#8220;Everything&#8217;s Gonna Be Alright,&#8221; is nominated for Musical Event of the Year.&nbsp;</p>
David Lee Murphy with wife Donna Murphy

David Lee Murphy’s duet with Kenny Chesney, “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” is nominated for Musical Event of the Year. 

Jamie Schramm/Country Music Association
<p>Songwriter Jimmy Robins has penned songs for several of this year&#8217;s nominees, including Dan + Shay.&nbsp;</p>
Jimmy Robbins

Songwriter Jimmy Robins has penned songs for several of this year’s nominees, including Dan + Shay. 

John Russell/Country Music Association
<p>Josh Kerr was a producer on Keith Urban&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Graffiti U,&nbsp;</em>which is nominated for Album of the Year.&nbsp;</p>
Josh Kerr

Josh Kerr was a producer on Keith Urban’s Graffiti U, which is nominated for Album of the Year. 

John Russell/Country Music Association
