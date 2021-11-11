CMA Awards 2021: See the full winners list (Updating live)

Follow along for all the winners.

By Lauren Huff November 10, 2021 at 08:09 PM EST
Country music's big night is finally here.

The 55th Country Music Association Awards — held this year at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and hosted by Luke Bryan — brought together country's biggest stars to celebrate the year in music.

Heading into the awards show, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton had the most nominations, with both musicians up for the same five awards: Entertainer, Male Vocalist, Album, Single, and Song of the Year.

Following closely behind was singer Gabby Barrett, who was nominated for New Artist, Female Vocalist, Single, and Song of the Year (for "The Good Ones"). Mix engineer Jason Hall and producer Jay Joyce were also up for four awards.

Check out the list of winners below, which will be updated live.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs  
  • Miranda Lambert   
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood  

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

  • "Famous Friends" – Chris Young with Kane Brown 
    Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young 
    Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt
  • "The Good Ones" – Gabby Barrett 
    Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
    Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin
  • "Hell of a View" – Eric Church 
    Producer: Jay Joyce 
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce  
  • "One Night Standards" – Ashley McBryde 
    Producer: Jay Joyce 
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce  
  • "Starting Over" – Chris Stapleton
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton 
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • 29 – Carly Pearce
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Jimmy Robbins 
    Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore 
  • Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen 
    Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, and Joey Moi 
    Mix Engineer: Joey Moi 
  • Heart – Eric Church 
    Producer: Jay Joyce
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
  • Skeletons – Brothers Osborne 
    Producer: Jay Joyce 
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
  • Starting Over – Chris Stapleton 
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton 
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

SONG OF THE YEAR  Award goes to Songwriter(s) 

  • "Forever After All"  
    Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford 
  • "The Good Ones"  
    Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
  • "Hell of a View"  
    Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell 
  • "One Night Standards"  
    Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
  • WINNER: "Starting Over"  
    Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR  

  • Gabby Barrett
  • Miranda Lambert   
  • Ashley McBryde  
  • Maren Morris  
  • Carly Pearce

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR  

  • Dierks Bentley
  • Eric Church   
  • Luke Combs  
  • Thomas Rhett  
  • Chris Stapleton  

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Lady A 
  • Little Big Town  
  • Midland  
  • Old Dominion   
  • Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR  

  • Brooks & Dunn  
  • WINNER: Brothers Osborne  
  • Dan + Shay   
  • Florida Georgia Line  
  • Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR  

  • "Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan 
    Producer: Paul DiGiovanni 
  • "Chasing After You" – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris 
    Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer
  • "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert 
    Producer: Martin Johnson 
  • "Famous Friends" – Chris Young with Kane Brown 
    Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
  • "Half of My Hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) 
    Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR  

  • WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle 
  • Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar 
  • Aaron Sterling, Drums 
  • Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo 
  • Derek Wells, Guitar 

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR  Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s) 

  • "Chasing After You" – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
    Director: TK McKamy 
  • "Famous Friends" – Chris Young with Kane Brown 
    Director: Peter Zavadil 
  • "Gone" – Dierks Bentley
    Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske
  • "Half of My Hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) 
    Director: Patrick Tracy 
  • "Younger Me" – Brothers Osborne 
    Director: Reid Long 

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR  

  • WINNER: Jimmie Allen  
  • Ingrid Andress  
  • Gabby Barrett  
  • Mickey Guyton
  • Hardy

