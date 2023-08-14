Clarence Avant, music executive known as the 'Black Godfather,' dies at 92

A pillar in the entertainment industry, Avant is credited with guiding the careers of Whitney Houston, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Clarence Avant, the influential music executive often dubbed the "Black Godfather" of entertainment, has died. He was 92.

The news was announced by his children Nicole and Alexander, and son-in-law Ted Sarandos, who revealed that he passed away "gently" in his Los Angeles home on Sunday, Aug. 13.

"It is with a heavy heart that the Avant/Sarandos family announce the passing of Clarence Alexander Avant," said the statement obtained by EW. "Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as 'the Black Godfather' in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports. Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come."

They added, "The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss."

Producer Clarence Avant, winner NAACP Hall of Fame Image Award, poses for a portrait during the 41st NAACP Image awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on February 26, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Clarence Avant | Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

In the wake of his death, Jay Z's Roc Nation shared a tribute post on Twitter. "Throughout his life, he burst through doors and tore down ceilings, changing lives and providing opportunities for generations. A true pioneer, a mentor and a champion, Clarence Avant is and always will be a giant among us."

Bill and Hillary Clinton also shared a statement praising Avant for his accomplishments and their decades-long friendship.

Born Feb. 25, 1931 in Greensboro, N.C., Avant grew up in the Jim Crow South and later navigated an almost-exclusively white business world as he entered the entertainment industry. Still, he grew to prominence as early as the 1960s, managing the careers of pioneering blues artist Little Willie John, future Mission: Impossible theme composer Lalo Schifrin, nine-time Grammy nominee and two-time winner Sarah Vaughan, and influential jazz musicians Jimmy Smith and Creed Taylor.

Around this time, Avant met his future wife, Jacqueline Gray. The duo would marry in 1967 and start a family that would grow to include their son, Alex Avant, a talent representative, and daughter Nicole Avant, the producer, political activist, and former U.S. Ambassador. She's currently married to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

Avant went on to found two record labels that would kickstart the careers of Bill Withers, Sixto Rodriguez, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. He became the chairman of the board of Motown Records, and later launched one of the first fully Black-owned radio stations. He also had an impact on the careers of athletes such as Jackie Robinson, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and record-breaking baseball player Hank Aaron, for whom he negotiated the largest endorsement deal in professional sports history.

Avant was the subject of a Netflix documentary, The Black Godfather, which detailed his involvement with not just entertainment luminaries, but political figures. "I believe in politics," he said in the film, which reveals that he advised President George H.W. Bush, and played a significant role in fundraising for Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

Over the course of his legendary career, Avant was awarded many honors. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Lionel Richie in 2021, and also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is survived by his children, as his wife was fatally shot during an attempted burglary of the couple's home in 2021.

Speaking to EW in 2020, Pharrell Williams praised the decades-long career of Avant, for whom he penned the choir-backed "Letter to My Godfather."

"[Avant] was doing these things in the '50s, when, in my own beloved state of Virginia, we had racial inequity laws being passed to prevent our white brothers and sisters' children from having to go to integrated schools," he said. "The history of the music business, it was always purposely not beneficial to people of color. And this man was doing that steady, hard work. He was a game changer."