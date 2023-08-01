The bop that has taken TikTok by storm just made summer a little hotter.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford makes a surprise cameo in the new music video for Saucy Santana's remix of That Chick Angel's "One Margarita (Margarita Song)" — a raunchy tune all about the many splendored things people will do once they've gotten a few margaritas in their system.

Crawford, styled exactly like she was in her legendary 1992 Pepsi commercial, can be seen exiting a vehicle at the beginning of the video before marching toward the bar and promptly chugging a margarita (no lime needed). As she savors the drink's final drops and the nearby bartenders look on in awe, Crawford is abruptly bumped out of the way by Angel.

The supermodel does eventually stand back up, but she knows her own limits and enthusiastically declines a fourth margarita — and seemingly all the sexual activities that come with it, per the song's lyrics.

Angel, however, isn't afraid to take on the margarita gauntlet. The singer can be seen sipping on multiple cocktails throughout the video, including one instance where she takes a drink, slaps a basket of tortilla chips out of a waiter's hand, and then begins dancing on the table. Her and Santana can also be seen dancing on a staircase together to the hit song.

Saucy Santana and Cindy Crawford in the 'One Margarita' music video Saucy Santana and Cindy Crawford in the 'One Margarita' music video | Credit: Saucy Santana/ Tiktok

That Chick Angel's "One Margarita (Margarita Song)" — with its provocative lyrics "Gimme one margarita / I'mma open my legs" — has become a viral sensation on TikTok in recent weeks and seemingly soundtracks every other video on the platform. As the acts in the song's lyrics are increasingly risqué, who better to recruit for a spicy new remix video than one of the the '90s' hottest models?

Watch the new music video above.

