Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar dies at 58

Guitarist Leff LaBar, known for being in the glam rock band Cinderella, has died at age 58.

LaBar's son Sebastian announced the news on Wednesday with a heartfelt message and numerous photos of his father on Instagram.

"So i just got the call… @jefflabar , my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I'm currently at a loss for words. I love you pop! ❤️" he wrote, also imploring fans to "share pictures or video of all the fun times we all had with my dad. It would be greatly appreciated."

The musician's first wife told TMZ that he was found dead today in his apartment in Nashville and that the cause of death is currently unclear. Representatives for LaBar did not immediately respond to EW's request for confirmation.

In 1985, LaBar replaced Cinderella's original guitarist, Michael Schermick, right before the band recorded its debut album, Night Songs. Between their breakout single, "Nobody's Fool," and opening for Bon Jovi on tour, the band's first record ended up going triple platinum, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 300. Another hit song, "Don't Know What You Got (Till It's Gone)," nabbed the group its highest Billboard Hot 100 placement at No. 12.

The band put out a total of four albums, with the last record, Still Climbing, issued in 1994. After a brief hiatus, Cinderella reunited in 1996 and continued to perform live but never released any more studio material.

LaBar also launched a solo career, releasing his debut record One for the Road in 2014. He also played in another outfit with his Cinderella bandmate Eric Brittingham called the Naked Beggars.