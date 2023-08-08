Ciara teamed with Chris Brown for the new track "How We Roll," in which she revealed that she's pregnant with her fourth child.

Ciara reveals pregnancy in new song about making babies with Russell Wilson

Ciara revealed she's pregnant with her fourth child in a new song that includes lyrics about making babies with her NFL superstar husband Russell Wilson.

After dropping the single "How We Roll" with controversial singer Chris Brown on Friday, Ciara posted on Instagram Tuesday that the words to the song were intended to confirm her pregnancy.

"You look at me like that again, we make another kid," the 37-year-old sings on the track. "You my heart, I'm your rib."

Ciara — who's set to star in the new Color Purple movie musical — also shared a clip featuring the song, which shows her highlighting her pregnant silhouette standing against a panel of windows in front of a swimming pool.

Wilson tweeted that he filmed the black-and-white footage, calling himself "daddy" in the caption. "That's just 'How We Roll,'" the Denver Broncos quarterback added.

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California Russell Wilson and Ciara. | Credit: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Following the news, celebrities posted congratulatory messages for the couple in Ciara's Instagram comments. Vanessa Bryant offered a sweet note to the pair, as did recording artists Nivea and Lil Mama.

"The Gag is…Let's Go Ciara," Lil Mama wrote. "Everything Graceful. Keep Living Beautiful!!! Congrats."

The upcoming baby marks Ciara and Wilson's third child together, following the births of Win, 3, and daughter Sienna Princess, 6. Ciara also shares a son, Future Zahir, 9, with rapper Future.

Ciara previously told EW in a 2019 interview that she often enlists her children's help when sifting through new material.

"They're like my A&R," she said at the time. "When they react to a song, they let me know if it's going to work or not."

Watch Ciara's pregnancy video above.

