How Ciara learned self-love on Beauty Marks, her boldest album yet

“I was literally breastfeeding and writing music at the same time,” Ciara says of the song — the first one she wrote for Beauty Marks, but one of the last she actually recorded. “It’s one of my favorite songs of my whole career.” She says the titular ballad captures her refreshed perspective on unconditional love after she learned to view the emotional scars she has accrued over the years as a portrait of resilience. “These moments sum up the journey of my life; I’m smarter, stronger, and wiser because of them.”

CIARA’S RECOMMENDED SONG MOOD: “This is a song you play at your wedding for the love of your life! It can also be played to inspire others, so share the song with your friends!”