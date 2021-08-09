Chucky Thompson, producer behind hits by Usher, Mary J. Blige, and the Notorious B.I.G., dies

"Both the music industry and the world has lost a titan," his representative said in a statement.

Chucky Thompson, one of the producers who was part of Bad Boy Entertainment's in-house team in the 1990s (also known as Puffy's Bad Boy Hitmen), has died.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson," his representative Tamar Juda confirmed to EW in a statement on Monday.

"To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity, and love. Both the music industry and the world has lost a titan," the statement concluded.

Chucky Thompson Producer Chucky Thompson has died. | Credit: Kris Connor/Getty Images

Born in Washington, D.C., Thompson helped influence and create the distinctive sound of '90s hip-hop while working for Sean Puffy/Diddy/Love Combs' Bad Boy Records.

At 24, he got the green light to serve as a producer on Blige's 1994 album, My Life, thanks to Combs, and he recently appeared in the Amazon Prime Video documentary Mary J. Blige's My Life.

"I give lots of thanks to Puff and Mary for even trusting me because it was a brand-new situation," Thompson told Grammy.com in an interview shared on the website last month. "I didn't know Puff or Mary like that, but that one session for 'Be With You' allowed us to feel the energy. She came to me and Puff to ask if I'd like to do the full My Life album. Man, I wanted to do backflips when I heard her say that. It just lined up. Certain things are just life and God; that situation came from me being in the right place at the right time."

Thompson was nominated for a Grammy for Best R&B Album for My Life at the 38th annual Grammy Awards in 1996, and in the interview he reflected on how that nod deeply affected him.

"I'd just signed my deal at 24 years old," he recalled. "At that particular time for everybody, it was crazy energy around. We were working on B.I.G.'s next project, Mary's project, and not quite Faith Evans just yet, but she was in the room. Getting that Grammy nomination almost made me feel like anything was possible. It just solidified all of the things that were happening to me."

Young Guru, a producer, DJ, and record exec, mourned Thompson's loss on Instagram on Monday.

"There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain. I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever," he wrote. "You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around. You treated me like family from day one. You made a point to the labels that I had to fly to New York with you on every session. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt and I will forever be your little brother. This one hurts so bad I can't even explain it. RIP @chucklife365 there will never be another you!!!! 💔💔💔💔💔"

Thompson was reportedly enlisted to produce tracks for Diddy's upcoming album Off The Grid Volume 1, the rapper's first full-length album in 11 years, set for release this fall.