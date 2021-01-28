Drag star and foodie queen Latrice Royale helps EW cook up Gaga-inspired goodies using Chromatica Oreos, Ruby Royale nuts, and more.

Chromatica type Music genre Pop

While her fans starve for another single from her new album, Lady Gaga's latest career move basically says, "Let them eat Chromatica Oreos" instead.

Yes, the pop superstar's new feature collaboration (available in major stores beginning today) isn't the long-awaited Cardi B duet Little Monsters have openly begged for — nor is it the melding of Gaga's crystalline vocals with the heavily anticipated "Babylon" Haus Labs version — but rather the latest sweet fusion of celebrity iconography with a popular food brand (on the bedazzled heels of Travis Scott and J Balvin's equally amusing partnerships with McDonald's).

Image zoom Credit: Evan Swartz for EW

Whether you're the Pope adopting Gaga's Chromatica Oreos as the new Holy Communion or desperate Gaga stans throwing cookies atop a traditional dessert and calling it a culinary masterpiece in the absence of a "Sour Candy" music video, the world is clearly yearning for ways to feel the fantasy and fuse their bodies with diva-sized confections, to become one with the healing powers of the Chromatican realm by ingesting the pink-biscuited, green-creamed Gaga Oreos.

Thankfully, EW is here to satiate your craving for humor and delicacies, as we've enlisted the help of RuPaul's Drag Race legend, fabulous foodie, ace cook, and face of the new Ruby Royale goodie line, Latrice Royale, to help us whip up some bonkers (and, in some cases, borderline inedible, but super pretty!) recipes using Gaga's Chromatica Oreos (and other treats) as inspiration. Read on for a step-by-step walkthrough of how to serve them ancient city style, and be sure to listen to Latrice's voiceover instructions for cooking in the video above.

Image zoom Credit: Mettie Ostrowski for EW

Coconut Chromatica skrimps

Ingredients:

Peeled and deveined shrimps (ok, skrimps)

Dehydrated, shredded coconut

Chromatica Oreos

One egg

Splash of vegetable oil

Sauce pan or skillet for heating oil

Image zoom Credit: Evan Swartz for EW

Latrice Royale's instructions:

Clearly you want to open the Oreos and remove the cream filling, but keep to the side for later.

Then what you're going to do is crush up the Oreos (not to dust, but pretty fine!) in a separate bowl.

Combine some of the coconut with Oreos and mix thoroughly.

In a small bowl, whisk your egg for a little skrimp bath!

At this point, you should have your oil getting hot in a skillet on medium heat (to test your oil temperature, add a drop of water to the heated oil. If it pops up and crackles, you're good to go!)

Grab a few skrimps at a time, dip 'em in the egg bath and then into your coconut Chromatica coating, and from there into the hot oil!

For the dip, you can melt down the cream filling (in the microwave, I guess!). Add some mayo and Sriracha and see what that do!

Chromatica-crusted chicken

Ingredients:

Chicken breast (boneless/skinless preferred)

Chromatica Oreos

Seasoned breadcrumbs

One egg

Baking dish

Image zoom Credit: Evan Swartz for EW

Latrice Royale's instructions:

Same drill pretty much as you did with the skrimps! We are using chicken breast instead.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Season your chicken to your liking.

Crush and mix Oreos with breadcrumbs.

Take your chicken for a dip in the egg bath, then into the coating.

Place coated chicken in a non-stick baking dish and into the oven for about 25-30 minutes. Yum!

Chromatica no-bake cheesecake

Ingredients:

Jello no-bake cheesecake kit

Chromatica Oreos

Stick of butter

Pie pan

Image zoom Credit: Evan Swartz for EW

Latrice Royale's instructions:

Follow what the box says for the filling. But, again, you're going to separate the cookies and remove the cream (but keep it for later).

Melt down a half-stick of butter. Slowly add the melted butter into the crushed Oreos until you have a crumbly texture.

Add what is now becoming the crust of your cheesecake to the pie pan and press evenly, covering the entire bottom of the pan.

Submerge the bottom of the pie pan in an ice water bath to firm up your crust.

Once firm, add your filling and refrigerate until the cheesecake has settled and firmed up.

Now, take that cream that should be in a 'lil microwaveable bowl of some sort, and add a tablespoon of butter to it and melt it down just enough to make a drizzle for when you're ready to serve, mama!

Ruby Royale roll

"This is an elegant jailhouse recipe," Royale explains of this dessert. "What you need is some Ruby Royale. If you ain't got it by now, you better order it on Amazon, okay? [Just prepare and] serve, child! It's that simple!"

Ingredients:

Ruby Royale (available now on Amazon)

Unfrosted honey buns

Rolling pin

Knife for chopping

Latrice Royale's instructions:

Take two honey buns and roll them flat with a rolling pin.

Chop 1/4 cup of Ruby Royale and spread it evenly over each honey bun.

Roll the honey bun into a log.

Slice into pinwheels!

Image zoom Credit: Evan Swartz for EW

Related content: