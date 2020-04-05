Lady Gaga serves alien realness on stunning Chromatica album cover

Chromatica type Music genre Pop

Chromatica's launch might be delayed, but Lady Gaga's signature freakout-fashion aesthetic has fully arrived on the upcoming album's stunning cover art.

Following a series of leaks over the weekend, Mother Monster debuted the Chromatica album cover on Sunday, rolling out artwork for the digital, vinyl, and cassette versions (all of which have the track listing blurred out).

The cover sees Gaga — dressed in a leather corset while sporting pink hair — laying on her back atop a grate radiating rose-colored light, with a sea of black cables, decaying foliage, and broken metal ensnaring the lower half of her body. Her midsection is also connected to the Chromatica logo — a yin-yang-inspired symbol that has come to represent the album's titular planet/headspace/otherworldly state of mind.

"I think what I've learned is that I can view the world in whatever way I choose to see it, and it, it doesn't mean that I'm deleting the bad things, it just means that I can reframe my life experiences and reframe also the way that the world frames life experiences to a way that I love and believe in, and that's, that is Chromatica," Gaga recently said of the album's inspiration, which includes embracing past trauma and celebrating life's pains and pleasures on an album reportedly filled with emotionally charged dance-pop bangers. "I went into my frame, I found earth, I deleted it. Earth is canceled. I live on Chromatica.”

Gaga initially announced that the album — which she revealed includes a secret duetwith another major female pop star, rumored to be Ariana Grande — would release on April 10, though the global coronavirus pandemic forced her to postpone the studio set's release until later this year, though an exact date hasn't been confirmed.

The album's release was preceded by the announcement of the accompanying Chromatica Ball world tour and the lead single "Stupid Love," the music video for which features Gaga leading various factions of alienesque residents as they battled for dominance on a fantastical planet.

"The reason I love working with her is you don’t know where you’re going next. Nobody knows what genre we’re going to take," Gaga's longtime choreographer Richy Jackson previously told EW about working with her on the "Stupid Love" music video. "I like that, because it’s challenging me and I can stay inspired and figure out new ideas for her to move and put together a show. It was time for this. I don’t think we’ve had pure pop in a long time. We’ve had urban pop and even hip-hop is now pop, but we haven’t had pop like this. It was time for this right now, point-blank, period.

See Gaga's Chromatica album cover above.

Related content: