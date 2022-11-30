The vocalist and keyboard player wrote some of the band's biggest hits, including "You Make Loving Fun," "Don't Stop," and "Little Lies."

Christine McVie, the legendary musician who wrote and sang some of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, died Wednesday at 79.

McVie's family announced the news on social media, writing that the singer, songwriter, and keyboardist died peacefully in the hospital following a short illness.

The statement added, "She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."

Christine McVie Christine McVie | Credit: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In a joint statement, the members of Fleetwood Mac said that "there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," and honored their bandmate as "one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure."

"She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life," the band added. "We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

The British-born McVie originally began singing under her maiden name, Christine Perfect, and she toured with the band Chicken Shack. She joined Fleetwood Mac as a keyboardist in 1970, after marrying bassist John McVie. As both a performer and a songwriter, she shaped some of the band's biggest hits, including "You Make Loving Fun," "Don't Stop," "Everywhere," and "Little Lies."

McVie wrote and performed with Fleetwood Mac for decades, and she was a key creative voice in shaping their most iconic albums. After weathering personnel changes through the early 1970s, the band solidified its lineup in 1974, with Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joining Mick Fleetwood and Christine and John McVie. Together they recorded a string of hits, including their 1975 self-titled album, 1977's Rumours, and 1979's Tusk. Rumours in particular stands as one of the most beloved albums of all time, topping the charts and featuring McVie-written hits like "Don't Stop," "Songbird," and "You Make Loving Fun." (The album was also written during a time of emotional turmoil for the band, with Nicks and Buckingham splitting and the McVies divorcing in 1976.)

Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, and John McVie of Fleetwood Mac, circa 1975 Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, and John McVie of Fleetwood Mac, circa 1975 | Credit: GAB Archive/Redferns

Christine McVie left Fleetwood Mac after the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, and she quit performing for 15 years. She later rejoined the band in 2014, recording and touring for several years until the conclusion of their world tour in 2019.

Earlier this year, McVie released Songbird (A Solo Collection), featuring tracks from her two solo albums, Christine McVie and In the Meantime, as well as a number of unreleased songs. In a an interview with Rolling Stone in June, she said another Fleetwood Mac reunion was unlikely, citing her own poor health and back pain.

Asked to reflect on her long run with Fleetwood Mac, McVie told Rolling Stone that despite the band's famous ups and downs, she "was happy pretty much all the time."

"I think I followed my map pretty well in the course of my life," McVie said. "To be honest with you, I don't think I gave myself any advice. I think I just kind of got on with what I was doing and thoroughly enjoyed it."