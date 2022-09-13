Christina Aguilera unfollows Britney Spears after body-shaming post

EW has confirmed that Aguilera unfollowed Spears after the latter made a controversial remark about her fellow pop star's body on Instagram.

Pop icon Christina Aguilera has unfollowed Britney Spears on Instagram after she made a controversial statement about the singer-songwriter's body.

EW has confirmed through a source close to the situation that Aguilera made the move Monday, shortly after the latter posted about her former Mickey Mouse Club costar on Instagram in a post that shamed Aguilera and her backup dancers for the size of their bodies.

"I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera's dancers I would have looked extremely small," Spears wrote in a caption for the post, which included an image that read "I found there was only one way to look thin: Hang out with fat people," attributed to comedian Rodney Dangerfield. "I mean why not talk about it ?? Don't you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!!"

EW reached out to a representative for Aguilera, who had no comment on Spears' post. Fans, however, did not respond positively to Spears' words.

"Body shaming others is not the move," wrote one user in a response that garnered nearly 6,000 likes in the post's comment section. Author Julie Murphy — who wrote Dumplin', the book that inspired Jennifer Aniston's 2018 movie about a plus-size beauty queen — replied, "this ain't it."

A representative for Spears did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera during The 2000 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2000 MTV VMAs. | Credit: Kevin Kane/WireImage

Spears' message came amid the star's freedom from her legal conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021, 13 years after it began under the supervision of her father, Jamie Spears. It also landed weeks after Spears announced on Aug. 24 that she would delete her Instagram account to focus on positivity before releasing "Hold Me Closer," her new duet with Elton John.

"I'm meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious!!!" Spears wrote. "I'm learning every day is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes, I choose happiness today."

In addition to Aguilera, Spears has also spoken out against her mother, Lynne Spears, and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, amid the public battle over the conservatorship.

