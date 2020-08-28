Christina Aguilera finally drops new 'Reflection' video for Mulan

No offense to "Loyal Brave True," but that's not what the people have been clamoring for ever since Disney announced a live-action remake of Mulan. It's all about "Reflection," darling.

Christina Aguilera, who returned to record a new rendition of the track that first debuted in the original 1998 animated film, finally released the official music video. Niki Caro, director of this year's Mulan, directed the video.

The original "Reflection" video that Aguilera recorded all those years ago for the animated movie saw a 17-year-old, short-haired "Genie in a Bottle" singer walking about a Japanese pond adorned with lotus flowers as she performed the number. David Zippel and Matthew Wilder wrote that song back in the day. Now, Xtina, 39, sits in the plume of her blue dress while staring into her, yes, reflection.

The song will also be featured in Caro's Mulan, which will be available to watch when the film arrives as a Premier Access release on Disney+ on Sept. 4 for $29.99.

Watch the full video above.

Related content: