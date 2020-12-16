Watch Christina Aguilera flawlessly perform 'The Christmas Song' on Seth Meyers

Christina Aguilera is here to say Merry Christmas — many times, many ways.

On Tuesday night's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the pop powerhouse stopped by — virtually, of course — to perform the yuletide classic "The Christmas Song" from the comfort of her own home. Looking flawless in a plaid Vivienne Westwood pantsuit and high pony, Aguilera hit the high notes while standing in front of her Christmas tree at the foot of a grand staircase. Naturally, there were twinkling lights aplenty.

The singer covered "The Christmas Song" back in 1999, when she released her holiday album My Kind of Christmas. Her rendition of the 1945 classic peeked at No.18 on the Billboard Hot 100 more than two decades ago, with her album reaching the top of Billboard's Holiday Albums chart. Nat King Cole first recorded "The Christmas Song" in 1946.

Join Aguilera in the holiday spirit by watching her performance above.