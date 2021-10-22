Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole assist the pop diva's return to Latin-tinged sounds in the new music video for the lead single from her first Spanish album in 21 years.

Christina Aguilera leads a band of badass vocal powerhouses in her long-awaited return to Spanish-language music.

The 40-year-old pop icon has enlisted rising stars Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole for her glamorous new "Pa Mis Muchachas" music video, which follows the foursome as they populate a wild underworld filled with passionate dancing, shady criminal dealings, and, of course, lots of leather and dobermans.

"Pa Mis Muchachas" is the lead single from Aguilera's upcoming album, her first full-length studio set of original Spanish material since the release of Mi Reflejo 21 years ago.

"I am proud to reveal mi primera canción [my first song] from a body of work that lives so closely to my heart," Aguilera said of the release on social media. "And these beautiful, strong, and talented women are joining forces with me for this first Guaracha."

Christina Aguilera Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole release the new song 'Pa Mis Muchachas.' | Credit: Christina Aguilera/Twitter

In a tweet, Becky G also expressed admiration for Aguilera and her fellow collaborators on the new song.

"Soon I have a song with one of my idols. I can't believe it!" the 24-year-old — who rose to prominence with her 2014 single "Shower" before notching massive Spanish-language hits like "Mayores" and "Sin Pijama" — tweeted ahead of the single's release.

Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole ft. Nathy Peluso – Pa Mis Muchachas Christina Aguilera in the 'Pa Mis Muchachas' music video. | Credit: Christina Aguilera/YouTube

Aguilera's latest collaboration drops three years after her last solo pop album, Liberation, released in 2018 and containing the critically lauded Demi Lovato duet "Fall in Line."

A release date for her new Spanish-language album has not yet been announced. Watch the "Pa Mis Muchachas" music video above.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!