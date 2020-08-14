Christina Aguilera is 'Loyal Brave True' in new Mulan music video

Where once Christina Aguilera asked, "Who is this girl I see, staring straight back at me?," she now has a different question for Mulan fans.

"Tell me underneath my armor, am I loyal, brave, and true?" she inquires in her new song "Loyal Brave True." The track originally debuted back in March ahead of the premiere of the live-action Mulan. Now with the film poised for a premium release on Disney+ on Sept. 4, Aguilera delivers a new music video of the original tune.

It features Aguilera belting out the new song, which was written by Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan, and Billy Crabtree. She sings in front of backdrops featuring shots from the new film, intercut with evocative imagery of Yifei Lui as Mulan. It's reflective of the end credit title design, which is where the new song plays in the movie.

"Loyal Brave True" is a new entry in the Aguilera-Disney canon, who had her debut single with "Reflection" back in 1998 after being a member of the rebooted Mickey Mouse Club. But never fear, if you're missing "Reflection" and "Loyal Brave True" just doesn't quite do it for you, Aguilera has also recorded a new version of that iconic hit.

Both of these songs and more will be featured in the film and on the Walt Disney Records soundtrack, which will also release on Sept. 4.