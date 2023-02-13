Watch Chris Stapleton and Coda star Troy Kotsur perform Super Bowl national anthem 

The big game opened with a medley of performances including Stapleton and the Coda actor.

Super Bowl LVII kicked off on Sunday with a pregame show to remember.

Stapleton sang the national anthem while the U.S. Navy performed a flyover above State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The moment signified 50 years of women flying in the navy. Also joining the heartfelt moment was Ralph, who belted a rousing rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Babyface was on hand to perform "America the Beautiful."

Alongside the star-studded showcase, Kotsur performed the national anthem in American Sign Language.

Colin Denny, a member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, signed "America the Beautiful" and Justin Miles signed "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

The show-stopping sequence fell ahead of Rihanna taking the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show. The performance will be her return to the stage for the first time in over seven years.

