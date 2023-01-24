Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Troy Kotsur, and more to perform during Super Bowl LVII pregame show
The real winners of Super Bowl LVII are everyone that tunes into its pregame show.
Ahead of the big game on Feb. 12, audiences will be treated to a medley of performances from country superstar Chris Stapleton, Oscar-winning CODA actor Troy Kotsur, Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more, the NFL announced on Tuesday.
Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy award-winning artist, is set to sing the national anthem at the event. His performance will also see the U.S. Navy perform a flyover above State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. in celebration of 50 years of women flying, per Deadline. Ralph will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," while singer-songwriter and producer Babyface will sing "America the Beautiful."
Alongside the trio's performances, Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language. Colin Denny, a member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, will sign "America the Beautiful" and Justin Miles will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
"Someone wake me up from this dream!" Ralph wrote on Twitter.
In his own social media post, Babyface added, "Truly excited and honored to perform America the Beautiful at Super Bowl LVII and to be a part of this pregame lineup."
Rihanna, who was nominated for her first Academy Award today, will headline the Super Bowl halftime stage. Catch all of the performances when Super Bowl LVII airs on Fox on Sunday, Feb. 12.
