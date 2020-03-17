Watch Coldplay's Chris Martin perform mini-concert on Instagram Live while social distancing at home

Viva La Social Distancing.

Chris Martin helped launch a new #TogetherAtHome virtual concert series on Monday, aiming to bring live performances to fans at home social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing concert series was created in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen to help unite people all over the world.

"Hello everyone," the Coldplay frontman posted on Twitter to promote the 30-minute performance. "I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I’m going to do a live stream on the Coldplay Instagram in about 30 mins (1 pm in LA / 8 pm in London). love CM #TogetherAtHome"

Martin was armed with an acoustic guitar and a piano at his home, where he played some of Coldplay's most popular songs including "Yellow," "Green Eyes," "Sky Full of Stars," and "Viva La Vida." The British-born rocker, who said he was nervous about playing live on the format, also performed his rendition of David Bowie's "Life on Mars."

John Legend is set to take the baton from Martin on Tuesday, for his own live performance starting at 1:00 pm.

"My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1 pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome"

Other musicians who are live streaming performances and encouraging fans to stay home are Latin superstars Juanes and Alejandro Sanz, who performed live from Miami via YouTube on Sunday.

And classical musician Yo-Yo Ma is sharing #SongsofComfort on his Instagram, with the hopes that it'll help will bring fans comfort during this time of high anxiety.

