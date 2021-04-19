Chris Evans responds to Lizzo: 'No shame in a drunk DM'

"God knows I've done worse on this app," the Avengers actor wrote back.

A day after Lizzo sent Chris Evans a drunken Instagram DM, the Avengers star has responded to the Grammy award winning singer — proving that sometimes, shooting your shot actually works.

"No shame in a drunk DM," Evans replied with a kiss emoji. "God knows I've done worse on this app lol."

Chris Evans; Lizzo Chris Evans was very understanding about Lizzo's drunk DM. | Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

He included a facepalm emoji for good measure, the gesture potentially referring to the actor's accidental leaking of NSFW photos on his Instagram story last year.

In a new TikTok video, Lizzo shared her ultimate delight at Evans' response. With one hand on her forehead, she slid her face down the screen to reveal the DM and the fact that Evans now follows her on Instagram. Unable to contain her sheer joy, she celebrated by screaming in happiness, simply captioning the video with the word "B----."

On Sunday, Lizzo posted a TikTok video revealing she had sent a DM to Evans after one too many drinks made her a little too confident.

"Don't drink and DM, kids," Lizzo warned in her video, which showed a screenshot of the message sent at 5:22 in the morning featuring three emojis: a puff of wind, a sports player, and a basketball. "For legal porpoises this is a joke." She then expressed her regret at being so forward, bemoaning that "the reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core."