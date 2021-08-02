Chris Evans responds to the 'pregnancy rumor' Lizzo jokingly created

His mom is going to be so proud, the Captain America actor wrote in response.

This is the best pregnancy news that never happened.

Last week, Lizzo sent out one of those jokes into the social media ether, the kind that's only a joke if the recipient thinks it's a joke but is totally serious if otherwise. The Grammy winner started a (quote, unquote) "rumor" that she's pregnant with Chris Evans' baby. Now, Captain America himself has responded.

"This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're gonna have a little America," Lizzo said in a TikTok video accompanied by the Cap theme music from Captain America: The First Avenger.

Days later on Sunday, she posted a follow-up video with a response from her fictional baby daddy.

Lizzo posted a screenshot of her Twitter DMs with Evans, who said, "Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol."

"OMG YALL — HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT!" Lizzo captioned her latest video. "NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?!"

The pair have had a lot of fun together on social media since Lizzo admitted that she drunkenly slid into Evans' DMs one time.

"No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I've done worse on this app lol," Evans replied at the time, referring to how he accidentally let slip an NSFW image from his phone's photo library on Instagram.

They've been clearly DMing more ever since, as glimpsed higher up in Lizzo's screenshot.

Here's to a long and happy life for this dream couple.