Chris Cornell's family pays tribute to late Soundgarden singer on 4th anniversary of his death

Chris Cornell's daughters and widow are paying tribute to the Soundgarden and Audioslave rocker on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Vicky Cornell, Chris' wife, shared a tender photo on Instagram, showing her and the vocalist sharing a kiss. "I miss you," she captioned the image.

She also reshared a number of posts from fans in her Instagram Story, including one that read, "You weren't just a star to me, you were my whole damn sky."

The couple's daughter, Toni Cornell, also honored her dad. The teenage singer shared a touching photo on Instagram, showing her as a tiny tot, with her dad giving her a kiss on the cheek.

She posted another image in her Instagram Story, showing her learning how to play guitar alongside her father. "I love you and miss you more with every passing day," she wrote.

Lily Cornell Silver, Chris' daughter with his first wife, rock manager Susan Silver, also honored her dad via Instagram, sharing a throwback pic of him. (She currently hosts a mental health-themed Instagram TV series called Mind Wide Open.)

Chris Cornell died May 18, 2017, in Detroit. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging. Cornell's death rocked the music community. Tributes to the singer poured in following his death, from stars including his Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello, U2, and fans such as Taylor Momsen.