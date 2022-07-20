Chris Cornell's daughter shares birthday tribute with home video of their Eminem cover

Watch the grunge icon, who would have been 58 today, perform a cover of Eminem and Rihanna's "Love the Way You Lie" with daughter Toni.

Chris Cornell's daughter celebrated what would have been his 58th birthday by sharing a sweet, old home video on social media.

The late musician, who died in 2017 at age 52 by suicide, performs a cover of Eminem and Rihanna's "Love the Way You Lie" in the throwback video shared by daughter Toni, 17, on Instagram Wednesday. A departure from the grunge icon's usual song stylings, the cover also features Cornell's son Christopher, a miniature Eminem enthusiast, now 16. In the caption, Toni said her father was "always playing music for us, singing with us, dancing with us."

"Losing you was one of the hardest things we had to go through," she wrote. "They say it gets easier with time, but as the days and years go by, and since we last saw you, we are missing you even more."

"Today, on your birthday," she continued, "I think so so many join me in saying we miss you the MOST!!! The world would not be the same without you in it, and will never be the same with you gone."

"You wrote the soundtrack to not just our lives, but for millions, and we will forever hear it. We feel you with us as your words, love and all of the memories shaped our world, made us who we are and are forever ingrained in the fabric of our souls."

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 4: Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs on stage at Hyde Park on July 4, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images) Chris Cornell | Credit: Christie Goodwin/Redferns/Getty

Toni previously paid homage to her late father, beloved for his work in rock bands Soundgarden, Audioslave, and Temple of the Dog, early last year. She covered Temple of the Dog's "Hunger Strike" in celebration of the track's 30th anniversary.

"On your birthday and every other day, we celebrate you and remember how very lucky we were that you were ours. Happy birthday to the greatest dad and most incredible human whose life continues to leave an incredible mark on everyone he touches."

Watch Cornell's "Love the Way You Lie" cover with his daughter above.