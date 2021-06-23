Chris Brown accused of hitting woman at his home: Reports

Chris Brown allegedly hit a woman at his Los Angeles home last week, prompting a battery investigation.

Police responded to Brown's home in Tarzana, Calif., on Friday after a woman reported that a suspect allegedly struck her during an argument, the LAPD tells EW. The rapper was not present when the police arrived at the scene, but several outlets, including TMZ and ABC7, have reported the suspect is Brown.

The alleged incident prompted a crime report for battery and the city's attorney office will handle the case moving forward for filing consideration, per the LAPD.

TMZ reported that the unidentified woman was slapped on the back of her head. The Los Angeles city attorney's office and an attorney for Brown did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.