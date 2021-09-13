Chloe Bailey stuns MTV VMAs audience with her debut performance of 'Have Mercy'

Chloe Bailey has come into her own on the VMAs stage.

On Sunday, the older half of sister R&B duo Chloe x Halle gave her debut solo performance of her new single "Have Mercy" at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Introduced by her sister and primary musical collaborator Halle Bailey, the performer staged a number that saw her as the queen bee of a sorority with the power to stop a man in his tracks, reminiscent of the beautifully wicked visuals from the song's music video.

"Have Mercy" is the first single off Bailey's upcoming solo project, largely made while her sister Halle was in London shooting Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid.

The titillating track was teased on July 1, leading fans to beg Bailey for months to release the full version.

With it now out and performed on a platform like the VMAs, the rising star has finally shown her fans mercy — and the rest of the world just what she can do on her own.