Cher desperately wants to volunteer at a post office but none will take her

Cher wants the post office to know, "I Got You, Babe" — but they swiped left.

The legendary singer began tweeting about her repeated efforts to secure a volunteer position at her local post office on Wednesday, as the USPS is experiencing a financial crisis ahead of an election in which voting in person could be dangerous due to coronavirus.

"No, I'm [not] kidding...could I volunteer at my post office?" she asked.

She followed that up shortly thereafter, "Is no one going to help me with post office?"

In her last update regarding the matter, she said, "Ok, called 2 post offices in Malibu. They were polite. I said, 'Hi, this is Cher and I would like to know if you ever take volunteers!?' Lady said she didn't know and gave me # of supervisor. I called and said, 'Hi this is Cher do you accept volunteers?' 'No, need fingerprints and background check.'"

Cher is the latest celebrity to use her star power to try to save the post office. Cheers star John Ratzenberger, who played Cliff Clavin, the mailman on the beloved series, released a video on Tuesday with a plea of his own.

"You know the post office is in a little bit of a pickle right now," Ratzenberger says in the clip. "It's certainly in the news, being bounced back and forth so I had an idea. Why not do all your Christmas shopping early at the post office store?"

No word if Cher plans to get her fingerprints and background check completed in order to suit up and sort/or deliver mail. But as she sang in 2010's Burlesque, "You Haven't Seen the Last of Me."