Cher and Kelly Clarkson swap tales about contact highs from Willie Nelson's tour bus

Cher and Kelly Clarkson swapped stories about country singer and cannabis icon Willie Nelson's drug-filled tour bus.

NBC shared additional clips from Cher's appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show from earlier this month on Monday, where the "Believe" singer spoke to Clarkson about her four-piece Decades Eau de Parfum Collection. Concocted to capture the scent of the decades between the 1960 and '90s, the '70s scent has notes of saffron wrapped in velvety suede and musk — and Clarkson noted that she was shocked that it "didn't smell like marijuana."

"I was like, 'Oh, this one will obviously smell like Willie Nelson's bus,'" Clarkson said, prompting her guest to declare, "Oh my God. I've been on Willie Nelson's bus. It smells exactly like marijuana." Clarkson added that she once "got a contact high" when she went on Nelson's bus, noting that he had enough drugs to fill a store.

"It was a terrible old bus, but he was great," Cher recalled of her own experiences. "And just… drugs everywhere."

Clarkson quipped, "When you walked out you were definitely hungry."

A longtime supporter of the decriminalization of marijuana, Nelson, 89, launched cannabis company Willie's Reserve in 2015 and has spoken about the ways the drug has benefited him. "I wouldn't be alive. It saved my life, really," the country star told Rolling Stone in 2019. "I wouldn't have lived 85 years if I'd have kept drinking and smoking like I was when I was 30, 40 years old. I think that weed kept me from wanting to kill people. And probably kept a lot of people from wanting to kill me, too — out there drunk, running around."

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 24: Willie Nelson performs in concert during Farm Aid at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on September 24, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images) Willie Nelson | Credit: Gary Miller/Getty

He'd reveal later that year that he kicked the habit due to health concerns. "I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful," Nelson told San Antonio's KSAT. "I started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever. And that almost killed me. I don't smoke anymore – take better care of myself."

