Cher is totally down to go on vacation with Britney Spears

Music icon Cher believes in Britney Spears – and she's ready to answer her fellow pop superstar's request to go on vacay together when the time is right.

"When #FreeBritney is FINALLY FREE, I'm Taking her to San Tropez & We'll Eat Ice Cream To Her Hearts Content," the "Take Me Home" singer tweeted on Friday.

Cher's comments were in response to Spears' Instagram post on Thursday, where she talked about a dream she has of jetting off with her fellow queen.

"Maybe I'll just be nice and plant here and keep my dreams alive by thinking about visiting St. Tropez with @cher and eating ice cream," Spears wrote.

"She was one of my favorite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her," Spears added.

Before anyone even thinks to question Spears' love of Cher, Britney has the receipts to prove her fan status. Back in 1999, at the World Music Awards, she dedicated her performance of the Sonny & Cher standard – "The Beat Goes On" – to the living legend. That same year, EW documented their similarities.

Back in April, Cher spoke out in support of Spears, telling Britain's Press Association she thought the singer's dad, Jamie Spears, should step back from the conservatorship.

"I think her father should move over and let her have her life. I believe she's been paying long enough," Cher said, per the UK's Metro.

A judge in Los Angeles recently granted Spears permission to hire her own lawyer -- Mathew Rosengart -- who has already started working to remove her dad from the conservatorship.