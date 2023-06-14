"Maybe I should have focused on the act a little bit more," Puth said of his new material. "I actually had stopped and recorded a little quick voice note and then had to get back into the act."

Charlie Puth has translated his horny-on-main energy into a new song that he wrote during sex.

Between admitting to Interview magazine that he's "always loved being naked" (anyone following your social media can tell, Mr. Puth) and that he has "kind of a nice butt," the 31-year-old singer-songwriter revealed how he conceived "Marks On Your Neck" from his 2022 album Charlie.

Charlie Puth attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards Charlie Puth | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I wrote the song in the middle of the act, maybe I should have focused on the act a little bit more, but the melody just kind of popped into my head and I actually had stopped and recorded a little quick voice note and then had to get back into the act," Puth told the outlet. "But that's where that melody came from. I was getting over somebody and what better way [to do that] than meet new people? It probably wasn't going to work out with this person and that was what I was energetically picking up, which is okay. It's all about the experience. And I remember waking up and looking at myself in the mirror, noticing these marks on my neck, and every day they'd heal and fade but so would the person who put them on me. And we went our separate ways."

Elsewhere in the interview, Puth also revealed what's on his sex playlist: "It's usually Roy Ayers, Delegation's 'Oh Honey.' Sometimes it's just 'Blue in Green' by Miles Davis," he said.

Puth also described his ideal sex scenario, at least as it pertains to the weather.

"I have a place in New York and I always hope that it snows and/or rains while I'm having sex because I want to put that record on," he said, referencing the Davis track. "I went to Manhattan School of Music in Harlem and would always listen to jazz on the ride up there. You think that I'd want to listen to something else after having played eight hours of jazz? But it's always jazz for me in any scenario. Never hip-hop. That feels like, too on the nose, like having Drake playing in the background."

In addition to the song about hickies, Puth's Charlie album also contains "Left and Right," a collaboration with BTS' Jungkook, which peaked at No. 22 on the American charts.

