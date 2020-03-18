Charlie Puth to perform online concert as part of 'Together at Home' series: Here's how to watch

Attention!

Charlie Puth is the latest musician bringing the concert experience into fans' homes in support of self-distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Puth is following successful online performances by Coldplay's Chris Martin and John Legend as part of the new virtual concert series Together at Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions. The ongoing concert series was created in collaboration with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen to help unite people all over the world.

"Thanks, @johnlegend for the shoutout - challenge accepted," Puth said via Twitter on Wednesday. "Let’s be #TogetherAtHome and on Instagram Live. Today 1 pm PT"

Both Martin and Legend have used their 30 minutes to perform songs requested by fans, including their most famous hits and a variety of other tunes. Martin tackled the David Bowie song "Life On Mars," while Legend played his version of The Office theme song and the theme song from Beauty and the Beast. The latter used his allotted time to announce he has a new album set to be released this summer!

Puth will go live via his official Instagram page at 1 p.m. PT. He is rumored to be announcing who will take the baton from him at the end of his performance.

