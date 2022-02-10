The singer opened up about her mental health concerns as she prepares to drop her new album, Crash: "I'm really out here trying my best and working my ass off."

When it comes to tweets, Charli XCX only has time for the good ones.

The British singer-songwriter opened up Thursday about her recent mental health struggles, which she says have been amplified by unfair criticism over the rollout for her new album, Crash.

"I have been feeling like I can't do anything right at the moment," she tweeted, stressing that her fans often make her feel "safe" amid the toxicity often associated with social media, though she's particularly bothered by "angry" pushback over the Crash campaign. "I've been grappling quite a lot with my mental health the past few months and obviously it makes negativity and criticism harder to handle when I come across it."

Charli XCX Charli XCX | Credit: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She promised that, despite some followers questioning the songs she's released from the album so far — including the singles "Good Ones," the Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens collaboration "New Shapes," and "Beg for You," featuring Rina Sawayama — she's working her "ass off" to bring listeners material she believes in.

"In the meantime," she finished, "I'm thinking of just drafting tweets from a far [sic] when I feel like saying something and having someone else post them, just for a little while, because I can't really handle it here right now."

Despite the pushback the 29-year-old pop star referenced, the Crash campaign has been a moderate success so far — particularly in her homeland.

Lead single "Good Ones" marked her highest-charting solo single in the U.K. since 2017's "Boys," while her "Out Out" collaboration with Joel Corry, Jax Jones, and Saweetie became her first overall top 10 hit in England since 2015's "Doing It." Following its release earlier this year, "Beg for You" reached No. 29 on the British charts, the highest position Sawayama has occupied in the U.K.

"It feels to me like one of those songs that comes on at the height of a party where you are a little bit f---ed up, you maybe want to cry, but you also want to dance," Charli previously told EW of "Beg for You," which interpolates September's single "Cry for You," from 2008. "When I was driving through L.A. listening to this beat for the first time, I felt a real sense of euphoria — but also this quite nostalgic thing. Because it's a garage beat, it reminded me of being at home in the U.K., at a house party with my friends who I've known since I was 12 years old."

Crash is set to be released March 18. Read Charli's social media statement — and watch the "Beg for You" music video — above.

