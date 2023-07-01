Charli XCX used to behead her Barbies — now she's on the movie's soundtrack

This Barbie isn't afraid to play rough.

On Friday, Charli XCX celebrated the release of her latest single, "Speed Drive," which will appear on the upcoming Barbie movie soundtrack, by revealing that she used to give her Barbie dolls quite the makeover.

"Won't lie, I did used to behead my Barbies," the singer tweeted, before adding, "but really happy to be on the soundtrack tho!"

The song, which clocks in at just under two minutes, is a hyper-pop ode to everyone's favorite Mattel gal, describing her as "my best friend in the whole world" and the "inspo" on every mood board. Charli XCX then encourages Barbie to put the pedal to the metal and "jump into the driver's seat and put it into speed drive" in the full-throttle chorus.

She also took a moment to break down some of the various references within the track, writing, "Literally can't believe I name-checked Van Gogh, Voltaire, Devon Lee Carlson, and Barbie all in one song. That's genius."

She continued, "And I simultaneously sampled Robyn's cover of Teddybears' "Cobrastyle" and interpolated 'Micky'?! I'm a f---ing mathematician."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 08: Charli XCX attends Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party at The Jazz Club at Aman New York on February 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); Barbie Margot Robbie Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures Charli XCX; Margot Robbie in Barbie' | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty; Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

And, if that wasn't enough, Charli XCX also seemed to tease where moviegoers will be able to hear "Speed Drive" in Barbie. She retweeted a fan account that referenced a recent TheFortyFive interview with Barbie soundtrack producer Mark Ronson, who hinted that the song may play during a car chase. Let's just hope Ken (Ryan Gosling) is not still hiding in the backseat with his rollerblades when it happens!

"When you're telling someone where you want their song in the film, everyone wants to hear 'opening credits' or 'closing credits,' but not 'car chase,'" he said. "I remember Charli asked: 'Where are you thinking this song is gonna go?' And I said, 'Err, I dunno, car chase?' under my breath. And Charli just said: 'This speaks to me in an immense way.' Because Charli is just so amazing and she just loves that raw energy."

Barbie crashes into theaters July 21. Listen to "Speed Drive" above.

