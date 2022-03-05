"She can call me Charli STD whenever she wants."

Charli XCX got an, er, infectious nickname from Cardi B... and was 'honored' by it

Cardi B gave Charli XCX a nickname that will give you a hearti LOL.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, the "Boom Clap" singer revealed the accidental moniker she got from the rapper after they collaborated on Rita Ora's 2018 song "Girls" (which also featured Bebe Rexha). As Charli tells it, when Cardi tweeted out the single, it seems she tagged the wrong account and in the process created an, er, infectious pseudonym for the pop star.

"She tweets the song, and I'm like, 'Oh my god! Cardi B tweeted my name! This is huge!'" Charli said. "And then I checked the tag, and instead of Charli XCX, it's 'Charli STD.'"

Charli XCX and Cardi B Charli XCX and Cardi B | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage; Arturo Holmes/Getty

The singer wasn't too miffed, though — even if Cardi posted the erroneous tag "not once, but twice."

"I felt honored, actually," she said. "If anyone is gonna make this kind of online error, it's gotta be Cardi, because it's iconic. I'm almost happy it happened. She can call me Charli STD whenever she wants."

She's also currently in the midst of promoting her fifth album, Crash, which is set to drop March 18. Charli recently told EW that the album is both an expression of the "emotions that I feel as a person when I'm falling in and out of love and hating myself" and "commentary on my space in pop music and my journey through the major label system."

SNL airs Saturday night (live) at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. You can see more from Charli's Tonight Show appearance in the video above.