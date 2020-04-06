Charli XCX announces she's making a collaborative album 'from scratch' while in self-quarantine

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Charli XCX is putting her time in pandemic-induced self-quarantine to good use.

In a video posted to her Twitter account, the pop singer announced that she is working on a collaborative, DIY-type new album that she is calling How I'm Feeling Now.

"It’s Charli here," she begins her video. "I hope you’re doing whatever it is you need to do to stay positive during this time of completely unknown, unchartered territory. For me, staying positive goes hand in hand with being creative, and so that’s why I’ve decided I’m going to use this isolation time to make a brand new album from scratch."

She continued, "The nature of this album is going to be very indicative of the times, just because I am only going to be able to use the tools that I have at my fingertips to create all music, artwork, videos, everything. In that sense, it will be very DIY."

The singer said she wants the project to be collaborative and plans to keep “the entire process super open” by posting demos, videos of her working on the album, Zoom video conferences with fans for opinions, so that "anybody who wants to be involved" can "explore their creativity alongside mine.”

In the video, she says the album is slated for a May 15 release date, which she admits is rather soon. “There’s a couple of scratch ideas, but I am basically starting from nothing, so hopefully I meet the deadline,” she jokes. The pop star clarified that the album's title is a "working" title for now, but she "kinda likes it."

The new album comes on the heels of her third studio album, Charli, which was released in September 2019.

Watch her full announcement video below.

