Watch Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel duet on 'I'm Every Woman' for International Women's Day

The duo has released a remake of Khan's debut 1978 solo single to honor the strength, resilience, and leadership of women.

Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel are celebrating International Women's Day in style.

On Monday, the dynamic duo released a bold remake of Khan's debut 1978 solo single "I'm Every Woman." The duet kicks off humanitarian organization Care's #IMEVERYWOMAN International Women's Day campaign, which celebrates the strength, resilience and leadership of women around the world throughout the month of March.

CARE has also dropped an accompanying music video, which includes cameos from activists, trailblazers, frontline heroes, artists, and incredible women from across the globe who have benefited from CARE's programs, including actresses Bellamy Young, Alexandra Daddario, and Laverne Cox, among many others.

"I am honored to lend my voice to celebrate and inspire women on this International Women's Day," said Khan in a statement. "I hope our rendition of 'I'm Every Woman' sheds light on the incredible strength of empowered women — women who are changing the world by leading their communities. We especially pay tribute to the female heroes who have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 this past year."

Image zoom

Menzel added that she is "so thrilled to be a part of this hopeful celebration of strength for International Women's Day" and that her and Khan's version of "I'm Every Woman" is a "beautiful recognition of the power in every woman."

As part of the campaign, CARE is also set to produce a weekly #IMEVERYWOMAN Virtual Conversation Series, which brings together remarkable women to discuss important issues, including women's leadership, gender equality, social justice & activism, economic independence, access to education and more.

Watch the video above.