On the road with the Chainsmokers (and their dog Mooshu)

19 behind-the-scenes photos from the EDM duo's World War Joy tour
By EW Staff
October 16, 2019 at 01:15 PM EDT

1 of 20

Danilo Lewis

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers, on tour in Cincinnati

2 of 20

Danilo Lewis

Alex, with his dog Mooshu, before performing at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut

3 of 20

Danilo Lewis

“[Drummer] Matt [McGuire] is never happier than when he is performing, and it’s the only time he isn’t hassling us with emails” —Alex

4 of 20

Danilo Lewis

“Checking out Drew’s form, he’s better at jump rope than me” —Alex

5 of 20

Danilo Lewis

“This is during Matt’s fire drum stick solo, it actually looks like he set himself on fire this time but he’s okay.”—Alex

6 of 20

Danilo Lewis
7 of 20

Danilo Lewis
8 of 20

Danilo Lewis

9 of 20

Danilo Lewis

Matt, Mooshu, and Alex in Connecticut

10 of 20

Danilo Lewis

Drew rehearsing before a show in Ontario, Calif.

11 of 20

Danilo Lewis

Opening act Lennon Stella with Drew Taggart

12 of 20

Danilo Lewis

Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer and Drew

13 of 20

Danilo Lewis

“This is the sickest part of the show when the riders come out and do the Globe of Death. It’s shockingly big inside the cage” —Alex

14 of 20

Danilo Lewis
15 of 20

Danilo Lewis

Drew on stage in Cincinnati

16 of 20

Danilo Lewis

“Matt basically has worn the same outfit for three years. We finally got him to switch up his pants and he has never been happier.” —Alex

17 of 20

Danilo Lewis

Matt, Alex Pall, and Drew backstage in Cincinnati

18 of 20

Danilo Lewis

Alex hanging out with Cincinnati Reds’ mascot Rosie Red

19 of 20

Danilo Lewis

Alex, Drew, Matt, and the entire Chainsmokers team

