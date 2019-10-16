On the road with the Chainsmokers (and their dog Mooshu)

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers, on tour in Cincinnati
Alex, with his dog Mooshu, before performing at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut
“[Drummer] Matt [McGuire] is never happier than when he is performing, and it’s the only time he isn’t hassling us with emails” —Alex
“Checking out Drew’s form, he’s better at jump rope than me” —Alex
“This is during Matt’s fire drum stick solo, it actually looks like he set himself on fire this time but he’s okay.”—Alex
“
Matt, Mooshu, and Alex in Connecticut
Drew rehearsing before a show in Ontario, Calif.
Opening act Lennon Stella with Drew Taggart
Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer and Drew
“This is the sickest part of the show when the riders come out and do the Globe of Death. It’s shockingly big inside the cage” —Alex
Drew on stage in Cincinnati
“Matt basically has worn the same outfit for three years. We finally got him to switch up his pants and he has never been happier.” —Alex
Matt, Alex Pall, and Drew backstage in Cincinnati
Alex hanging out with Cincinnati Reds’ mascot Rosie Red
Alex, Drew, Matt, and the entire Chainsmokers team