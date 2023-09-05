The Chainsmokers stripped down and channeled their inner Justin and Hailey Bieber for cover art that ultimately did not make it to print.

Alexander Pall and Andrew Taggart shared the scrapped cover art for "Summertime Friends," from their upcoming fifth studio album, which takes direct cues from the Biebers' sultry Calvin Klein photoshoot.

"'Summertime Friends' comes out this week and this was supposed to be the cover art but it came out ridiculous," the electronic duo captioned the social media post. "We are so upset. Firing creative director immediately. Never trusting our team again."

The duo, who last released their fourth studio album So Far So Good in May 2022, debuted "Summertime Friends" last month at their inaugural "Party Never Ends" show in Los Angeles. Their next stop will be in Las Vegas on Sept. 9, followed by stops in Mountain View, Calif. and Aspen, Colo.

The Chainsmokers Chainsmokers channel the Biebers | Credit: The Chainsmokers/Instagram

Pall and Taggart made headlines earlier this year when they revealed they've had threesomes with fans on more than one occasion, casting blame on European beds. "It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms," Pall said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "In Europe, they have the two beds, they don't even split them apart, so it's almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios."

He said they were never planned. "It's weird. I'm not gonna lie."

