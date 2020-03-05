See Céline Dion stop her car to watch a fan sing 'I Surrender'

Céline Dion is used to being the entertainer, but now she gets to be entertained!

The Canadian singer was treated to her own private concert Wednesday on the streets of New York City, when a fan stood outside the window of her departing car to perform an a capella rendition of Dion's 2002 song "I Surrender."

A short portion of the clip — which, when taken out of context, appeared to show the 51-year-old watching in horror as the young woman's voice cracked throughout the song — went viral, though two different angles shared to the performer's Instagram page clearly show the Titanic superstar was touched by the impromptu rendition.

While her driver attempted to pull away before the fan's song was over, Dion asked him to stop so she could hear the end of the tune. When the woman finished, Dion fist-bumped her with a smile and thanked her for the performance.

Watch the adorable interaction above.

