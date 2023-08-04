"She always goes above everything. She always tries to be the biggest, the strongest."

Céline Dion's sister Claudette is giving an update on the singer's health amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome.

The 55-year-old Canadian pop star announced last December that she would be postponing her 2023 Courage World Tour dates after being diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder, which causes intense muscle stiffness and body spasms. Now, her sister is sharing how dedicated the "My Heart Will Go On" singer is to her recovery.

"When I call and Céline is busy, I talk to my sister Linda, who lives with her, and who tells me she's working hard," Claudette said in a statement to Le Journal de Montréal translated from French. "She listens as much as possible to the great researchers of this rare disease."

Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020 Celine Dion | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Still, Claudette explained that she thinks her sister needs "rest most of all," adding, "She always goes above everything. She always tries to be the biggest, the strongest. At some point, your little heart and your little body speak to you. It is important."

She also said Dion's family has been there to support her on her journey. "We trust her," Claudette said. "It's in her. She's disciplined in everything she does in her life."

In May, Dion announced that she was officially canceling her 2024 Courage World Tour dates due to her continued health concerns. "I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100 percent," she said in a statement. "It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again."

Dion added, "I want you all to know I'm not giving up, and I can't wait to see you again!"

The singer previously postponed her 2022 Courage concert dates due to "persistent" medical issues. The move came one year after she postponed her return to her Las Vegas residency, citing medical issues.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.