Celine Dion postpones return to Las Vegas residency due to medical reasons

The iconic singer says she's heartbroken to delay the Nov. 5 opening of her new show in the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.

Celine Dion has been forced to push back the Nov. 5 opening of her new show at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas due to unforeseen medical symptoms. Shows from Nov. 5 to 20, 2021 and Jan. 19 to Feb. 5, 2022 have been canceled.

"I'm heartbroken by this," said Dion in a statement via promoter AEG Presents on Tuesday morning. "My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can."

Celine Dion Celine Dion performs in London in 2019 | Credit: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

According to AEG's announcement, the singer has been experiencing "severe and persistent muscle spasms" which are preventing her from performing. Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her. However, the symptoms she is experiencing are prohibiting her from participating in the ongoing rehearsals for the new show.

"Celine is family to us, and the most important thing now is for her to focus on feeling better," said John Meglen, president and co-CEO of Concerts West/AEG Presents. "In our two-decade long relationship with Celine, we've certainly learned how dedicated and resilient she is, and that she is most happy when she's on stage doing what she loves most, performing for her fans. We're ready to announce new Las Vegas show dates whenever Celine is ready."

The Canadian pop star is pretty much synonymous with Vegas residencies at this point, with her shows remaining the No. 1 and No. 2 highest grossing and best-selling Las Vegas residencies of all time.

Dion's Courage world tour is still scheduled to kick off March 9, 2022. No further information on when the Resorts shows will be reschedule has been provided at this point.