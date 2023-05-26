"I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100 percent," Dion wrote in a statement.

Celine Dion's courage to overcome a rare medical diagnosis will go on, even though, unfortunately, her Courage world tour will not.

On Friday, the Canadian pop superstar announced the cancellation of her global tour, after previously postponing the concert series amid her diagnosis with a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome — but confirmed that she's committed to pushing herself toward full recovery.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100 percent. It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again," Dion wrote in a statement. "I want you all to know, I'm not giving up, and I can't wait to see you again!"

Tickets purchased for the 42 dates impacted by the cancellation will be refunded at the original point of sale, the post noted.

Celine Dion Celine Dion performing | Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Dion first revealed that she was living with stiff-person syndrome in December 2022 in an emotional video in which she broke down in tears over the news.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything I've been going through," the 55-year-old said at the time. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms that I've been having. Unfortunately, the spasm affects every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Dion previously postponed the 2022 Courage concert dates over "persistent" medical issues, nearly three years after the tour's parent album, Courage, was released in 2019. In 2021, she also postponed her return to her Las Vegas residency over medical issues as well.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.