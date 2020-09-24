Carrie Underwood plans holiday cheer with Christmas special for HBO Max

Carrie Underwood is giving her fans a gift this holiday season, and it's bigger than My Gift, the country singer's first Christmas album.

The American-Idol-winner-turned-mega-songstress is getting her own Christmas TV special that will be made available to stream on HBO Max sometime this holiday season. A specific premiere date has yet to be announced, but the plan is to record the special this fall.

Underwood will perform in front of a live orchestra and choir as she sings "beloved traditional favorites celebrating her faith and the spiritual nature of the holiday" and material from My Gift, according to the announcement. The album will be available on CD and digital this Sept. 25, and on vinyl this Oct. 30.

“The journey of writing and recording this album started last year when I finished my tour and we could have never anticipated the circumstances we would be in this year,” Underwood said in a statement. “Creating this album has been good for my heart and I’m thrilled to get to share it with the world and to bring it to life with Playtone and HBO Max.”

Tom Hanks is also executive producing the special with Gary Goetzman for Playtone productions, and Underwood and her manager, Ann Edelblute, will also EP.